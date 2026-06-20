Begusarai gang rape a "chilling reminder" of deteriorating law and order, says Congress's Tariq Anwar

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Saturday launched a sharp critique of the central and state administrations, describing the recent brutal gang rape in Begusarai as a "chilling reminder" of the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. Anwar condemned the incident as a "stinging indictment" of the government's failure to ensure the safety of women, alleging that authorities remain more focused on political manoeuvring than on citizen security.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, specifically pointing to the recent, brutal gang-rape case in Begusarai. "The horrific incident in Begusarai is a stinging indictment of the current administration's failure to ensure the safety of women. Instead of prioritising the security of citizens, the government remains entangled in political theatrics and power games," Anwar remarked.

The Congress leader further slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent remarks regarding the Shiv Sena. Anwar accused the BJP of actively working to destabilise opposition political equations through orchestrated interference. "The Home Minister's commentary on the Shiv Sena is a clear signal of the BJP's strategy to manipulate political landscapes to suit their electoral agenda. It undermines the democratic spirit and sets a troubling precedent for national politics," he asserted.

Amid rebellion buzz in Shiv Sena (UBT), Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that there is no faction left now but only one Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. Shah was addressing a Thanksgiving rally in Kolhapur.

"Earlier, we had to call the Shiv Sena Shinde faction after (Eknath) Shinde. Now, there is no faction. There is only one Shiv Sena," Shah said. (ANI)