SC's Justice Vikram Nath stresses need to empower women through effective access to legal rights

Supreme Court judge, Justice Vikram Nath, also Executive Chairman of NALSA, attended a mega awareness programme on "Empowering Women and Strengthening Institutional Legal Support" at Srinagar, which was organised by Jammu & Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (J&K SLSA).

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 20:33 IST
SC's Justice Vikram Nath stresses need to empower women through effective access to legal rights
Justice Vikram Nath attended mega awareness programme on "Empowering Women and Strengthening Institutional Legal Support" at Srinagar (Photo/NALSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge, Justice Vikram Nath, also Executive Chairman of NALSA, attended a mega awareness programme on "Empowering Women and Strengthening Institutional Legal Support" at Srinagar, which was organised by Jammu & Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (J&K SLSA). The programme organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was also attended by Justice SVN Bhatti of the Supreme Court, among other judges of the High Court.

Justice Nath emphasised that the challenge before society is not a deficit of rights but ensuring that women are able to meaningfully exercise the rights guaranteed to them. Stressing that law can mandate equality but cannot mandate respect, he highlighted the need to address deeply embedded social attitudes, strengthen institutional accountability, expand legal literacy, and ensure that access to justice reaches women where they live and work.

The programme also comprised two technical sessions. The first session, on the theme "Women's Rights, Legal Empowerment and Access to Justice: Role of Legal Services Institutions", was chaired by Justice Nath and Justice Bhatti. The second session, on the theme "Institutional Support, Victim Assistance and Convergence Mechanisms for Women in Distress", was chaired by Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi of the High Court.

On the occasion, Multi-Utility Vehicles were flagged off for deployment across the District Legal Services Authorities in the Kashmir province to strengthen outreach and enhance access to legal services in remote and underserved areas. J&K SLSA also released its Annual Newsletter Compendium of Legal Services Activities, ENDEAVOUR-2025.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from judicial officers, advocates, government officials, professors, doctors, and a large number of citizens, reflecting a collective commitment towards advancing women's empowerment and strengthening access to justice through responsive and inclusive legal services institutions. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026