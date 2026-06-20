Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exercising option to stay in Memphis

After missing out on nearly half of last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reportedly is giving ​it another go in Memphis. The two-time NBA champion swingman will exercise his $21.6 million player option for next season and remain ​with the Grizzlies, ESPN reported Friday.

Soccer-How a warm World Cup welcome is endearing the ‌US ​to fans

Ahead of the World Cup, many international fans were sceptical of the idea of the U.S. as co-hosts for soccer's biggest tournament. There were worries over visa access, high costs, gun violence, a lack of local interest in the sport and more. While those worries have not been entirely dispelled, as the tournament has got under way social media has been flooded with posts from fans visiting the country ‌for the first time and discovering something more positive - a distinctive culture of 24-hour retail, free soda refills, chicken wings dipped in ranch dressing and a warm welcome from Americans.

Shohei Ohtani could return Saturday after welcoming second child

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani could be back in the Los Angeles lineup on Saturday after missing one game for the birth of his second child. Ohtani was not present Friday night due to the baby's impending birth when the Dodgers defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-5.

Swimming-American Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record

American Kate Douglass broke Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom's women's ‌50 metres freestyle world record on Friday at a U.S. Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old, who won the 200m breaststroke gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked 23.59 seconds to better the 23.61 set by Swede Sjostrom at the 2023 ‌world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Golf-Clark looks to build halfway lead in promising US Open campaign

Wyndham Clark will look to pad his four-shot lead in the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday after a stellar start on the famously trick course in Southampton. The 2023 champion Clark, who was seven under par at the halfway point, will head out at 3:45 p.m. ET (1945 GMT) alongside the 2022 winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

Royals hope Bobby Witt Jr. (knee) doesn't need first IL stint

Since making the Kansas City Royals' roster out of spring training in 2022, Bobby Witt Jr. has not needed a trip to the injured list. Though the two-time All-Star shortstop missed his first game ⁠of the season ​Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals due to a Grade 1 MCL sprain ⁠in his right knee, the Royals are optimistic Witt will maintain his streak of avoiding the IL.

Soccer-Iran to lodge FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

Iran plans to lodge a complaint with football's world governing body FIFA over travel restrictions its team is facing in the U.S. at the World Cup. Due to uncertainty over ⁠visas and the conflict with the U.S., the Iranian team are commuting from their tournament base in co-host Mexico for their three group games in the United States.

MLB roundup: Down 7, A's rally to beat Angels on walk-off walk

Jonah Heim drilled a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Nick Kurtz ​drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th as the Athletics rallied from seven runs down to post a wild 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at West Sacramento, Calif. Heim's homer came off Sam Bachman with two outs ⁠in the bottom of the ninth. Jacob Wilson homered and drove in three runs and Lawrence Butler and Max Muncy also went deep for the Athletics.

Soccer-Bye Bye Boston: Scotland's Tartan Army bids farewell to sleepless city

Scotland fans flooded out of Boston on Saturday as the Tartan Army decamped for Miami, leaving behind a city short on sleep, high ⁠on ​fun and flush with bar receipts. Supporters in the dark blue shirts of their football team and some in kilts wheeled suitcases through the city as they headed for buses, trains and planes to take them south.

Tennis-Fritz rallies past Zverev to seal Halle final spot

Top seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Halle Open after a battling three-set defeat by American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday. World number three Zverev, fresh off his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, lost 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 in a match lasting two ⁠hours and 39 minutes.

Soccer-Brazil's Cunha scores twice in 3-0 win as Haiti eliminated at World Cup

Brazil forward Matheus Cunha rewarded manager Carlo Ancelotti’s backing with his first two goals at a World Cup as the five-times champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over ⁠Haiti on Friday to eliminate their opponents. Vinicius Junior also scored in the first ⁠half and was the creator for both of Cunha's strikes before an apparent leg injury forced winger Raphinha off in the 40th minute.

Soccer-Paraguay hold on for 1-0 win over Turkey despite Almiron red card

Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat Turkey 1-0 in a dramatic Group D match on Friday, breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to an ‌early exit. Fired up from a humiliating 4-1 defeat by ‌the United States in their opening match, Paraguay went ahead 64 seconds in when Matias Galarza rifled home from long range, then clung ​on for the entire game against a torrent of Turkish attacks.