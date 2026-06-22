Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0225 PM EDT on Sunday, June 21

Reuters Us Sports Schedule At Pm Et On Sunday World Cup News Conference Coverage France Iraq Usmnt Ticket Prices Drop For Group Match

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 0225 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

WORLD CUP NEWS CONFERENCE COVERAGE

--France --Iraq

-- USMNT ticket prices drop ​for group match, soar for potential others

SOCCER-FIFA-WORLDCUP-TICKET-PRICES, Field Level Media --

Today’s matches Group ​H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Noon

Group G: ‌Belgium ​vs. Iran in Inglewood, Calif., 3 p.m. Group H: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., 6 p.m.

Group G: New Zealand vs. Egypt in Vancouver, 9 p.m. --

Tomorrow’s preview Group I: France vs. Iraq in Philadelphia, 5 p.m. ----

BASEBALL MLB

Report: Blue Jays ‌adding IF Luis Urias from D-backs The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring infielder Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations, The Athletic reported.

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-ARI-URIAS, Field Level Media RHP Jordan Hicks returns to White Sox from injured list

The Chicago White Sox reinstated right-hander Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list on Sunday ahead of their series finale ‌with the Detroit Tigers. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

Twins reinstate LHP Kendry Rojas The Minnesota Twins returned left-hander Kendry Rojas from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Saint Paul ‌on Sunday and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media Blue Jays-Cubs game postponed, to be made up Aug. 6

Sunday's scheduled series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cubs in Cincinnati was postponed due to inclement weather. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-TOR-POSTPONED, Field Level Media

-- Today’s games Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, ⁠1:40 p.m. ​Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Cleveland ⁠at Houston, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. POSTPONED San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, ⁠3:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

-- Tomorrow’s previews N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ​6:40 p.m. Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. ⁠Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Boston at Colorado, ⁠8:40 ​p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

-- MEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Today’s game Championship series, G2: No. 5 UNC vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. ----

BASKETBALL NBA

Report: G Jordan Goodwin to sign 3-year deal with Suns Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin plans to sign a three-year, $19 million contract to return to the ⁠Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-GOODWIN, Field Level Media

-- WNBA

Today’s games Golden State at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 6 p.m. New York at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

-- Tomorrow’s ⁠previews

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, ⁠7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

---- GOLF

PGA Today’s event

U.S. Open --

LPGA Today’s event

Meijer LPGA Classic ----

TENNIS ATP

Today’s events Halle, Germany; London; Mallorca, Spain

-- WTA

Today’s events Berlin; Nottingham, England; Bad Homburg, Germany

-- MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Today’s event

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego, 4 p.m. --

INDY CAR Today’s event

IndyCar Series at Elkhart ‌Lake, Wis., 2 p.m --

ESPORTS Today’s events

Valorant ‌Masters London CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Cologne Major

Call of Duty League Stage 4 qualifiers Overwatch ​Champions Series 2026 - North America Stage 2