Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0225 PM EDT on Sunday, June 21
The USMNT ticket prices have dropped for a group match but soared for potential others, while the World Cup continues with several matches scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
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- United States
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 0225 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
WORLD CUP NEWS CONFERENCE COVERAGE
--France --Iraq
-- USMNT ticket prices drop for group match, soar for potential others
SOCCER-FIFA-WORLDCUP-TICKET-PRICES, Field Level Media --
Today’s matches Group H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Noon
Group G: Belgium vs. Iran in Inglewood, Calif., 3 p.m. Group H: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., 6 p.m.
Group G: New Zealand vs. Egypt in Vancouver, 9 p.m. --
Tomorrow’s preview Group I: France vs. Iraq in Philadelphia, 5 p.m. ----
BASEBALL MLB
Report: Blue Jays adding IF Luis Urias from D-backs The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring infielder Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations, The Athletic reported.
BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-ARI-URIAS, Field Level Media RHP Jordan Hicks returns to White Sox from injured list
The Chicago White Sox reinstated right-hander Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list on Sunday ahead of their series finale with the Detroit Tigers. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media
Twins reinstate LHP Kendry Rojas The Minnesota Twins returned left-hander Kendry Rojas from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Saint Paul on Sunday and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list.
BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media Blue Jays-Cubs game postponed, to be made up Aug. 6
Sunday's scheduled series finale between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cubs in Cincinnati was postponed due to inclement weather. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-TOR-POSTPONED, Field Level Media
-- Today’s games Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. POSTPONED San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
-- Tomorrow’s previews N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
-- MEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
Today’s game Championship series, G2: No. 5 UNC vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. ----
BASKETBALL NBA
Report: G Jordan Goodwin to sign 3-year deal with Suns Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin plans to sign a three-year, $19 million contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-GOODWIN, Field Level Media
-- WNBA
Today’s games Golden State at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 6 p.m. New York at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
-- Tomorrow’s previews
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
---- GOLF
PGA Today’s event
U.S. Open --
LPGA Today’s event
Meijer LPGA Classic ----
TENNIS ATP
Today’s events Halle, Germany; London; Mallorca, Spain
-- WTA
Today’s events Berlin; Nottingham, England; Bad Homburg, Germany
-- MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Today’s event
NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego, 4 p.m. --
INDY CAR Today’s event
IndyCar Series at Elkhart Lake, Wis., 2 p.m --
ESPORTS Today’s events
Valorant Masters London CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Cologne Major
Call of Duty League Stage 4 qualifiers Overwatch Champions Series 2026 - North America Stage 2