Tennis-Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy

The Czech Republics Linda Noskova Scooped Her First Grasscourt Title By Beating American Jessica Pegula In The Berlin Open Final On Sunday The Eighth Seed Converted Her Third Break Point Opportunity To Clinch The Opening Set Pegula

The Czech Republic's ​Linda Noskova scooped her ​first grasscourt title ‌by beating ​American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open ‌final on Sunday. The eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set.

Pegula, the ‌2024 champion, fought back in a closely contested ‌second set to force a decider but Noskova maintained her composure in the decider. She secured an early break before ⁠closing out ​the match ⁠to clinch her second WTA singles title.

World number 13 Noskova ⁠is set to break into the top 10 for ​the first time, while Pegula's hopes of winning ⁠the title for a second time in three editions ⁠fell ​flat despite her win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Sunday's final was ⁠delayed due to extreme weather, forcing the evacuation of spectators, ⁠after ⁠which organisers apologised following criticism over staff conduct during the process.