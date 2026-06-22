Tennis-Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard
Serena Williams will make a stunning return to singles at Wimbledon this year after being handed a wildcard by the All England Club.
- Country:
- United States
American great Serena Williams will make a stunning return to singles at this year's Wimbledon after being handed the final wildcard by All England Club on Sunday.
The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion was already assured of a return to the championships for the first time in four years after accepting a doubles wildcard with sister Venus.