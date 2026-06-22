Tennis-Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard

Serena Williams will make a stunning return to singles at Wimbledon this year after being handed a wildcard by the All England Club.

Reuters | American Great Serena Williams Will Make A Stunning Return To Singles At This Years Wimbledon After Being Handed The Final Wildcard By All England Club On Sunday The Seventime Wimbledon Singles Champion Was Already Assured Of A Return To The Championships For The First Time In Four Years After Accepting A Doubles Wildcard With Sister Venus | Updated: 22-06-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 00:27 IST
Tennis-Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard
Serena Williams
  • Country:
  • United States

​American ​great Serena ‌Williams will ​make a stunning ‌return to singles at this year's Wimbledon after being ‌handed the final wildcard ‌by All England Club on Sunday.

The seven-time Wimbledon ⁠singles ​champion ⁠was already assured of a ⁠return to the championships ​for the first time ⁠in four years after ⁠accepting ​a doubles wildcard with sister Venus.

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