Tennis-Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard

American Great Serena Williams Will Make A Stunning Return To Singles At This Years Wimbledon After Being Handed The Final Wildcard By All England Club On Sunday The Seventime Wimbledon Singles Champion Was Already Assured Of A Return To The Championships For The First Time In Four Years After Accepting A Doubles Wildcard With Sister Venus

​American ​great Serena ‌Williams will ​make a stunning ‌return to singles at this year's Wimbledon after being ‌handed the final wildcard ‌by All England Club on Sunday.

The seven-time Wimbledon ⁠singles ​champion ⁠was already assured of a ⁠return to the championships ​for the first time ⁠in four years after ⁠accepting ​a doubles wildcard with sister Venus.