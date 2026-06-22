J-K: 'Operation Sheruwali' enters Day 31 in Rajouri, search ops continue

Security forces have intensified search and surveillance operations in the forested areas of Rajouri district as the ongoing anti-terror operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, entered its 31st day on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 10:44 IST
J-K: 'Operation Sheruwali' enters Day 31 in Rajouri, search ops continue
An intensive search was carried out in dense Dorimal forests. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have intensified search and surveillance operations in the forested areas of Rajouri district as the ongoing anti-terror operation, code-named Operation Sheruwali, entered its 31st day on Monday. 'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

The operation is underway in the Dorimal-Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Rajouri district, where the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces have been conducting extensive searches. According to officials, all security agencies involved in the operation remain on high alert, with search and surveillance activities continuing in the dense forest terrain to track any suspicious movement and ensure the safety of local residents.

The official said that the operation is progressing as planned, with forces maintaining vigilance across the area. "Security forces remain alert and committed to maintaining peace and security in the area. Additional checkpoints and area domination patrols are also being conducted as part of the ongoing efforts," the officials said.

The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri. Search operations in the Dorimal forest area are continuing amid heightened security measures in the region, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies. (ANI)

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