Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian teens in West Bank

Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinian teenagers, aged 15 and 19, in the occupied West Bank, with conflicting accounts over whether they were attacking a nearby Jewish settlement.

Reuters | Israeli Soldiers Shot Dead Two Palestinian Teenagers In The Occupied West Bank On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 12:36 IST
Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian teens in West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Israeli soldiers shot dead two ​Palestinian teenagers in the occupied West ​Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said, ‌while the ​Israeli military said the two had attacked a nearby Jewish settlement with fire bombs and burning tyres. There was no immediate further ‌comment from Palestinian officials about the fatal incident in the area of Beit Ummar. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the teens were aged 15 and 19 and a relative confirmed their ‌ages to Reuters.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the Israeli military's account. It said its ‌forces had shot at three people who were throwing fire bombs and burning tyres near the settlement Karmei Tzur. One of the three was wounded and two killed, the military said. WAFA said the third person was ⁠hospitalized in ​a stable condition. The ⁠Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said he is 15 years old.

Israeli troops carry out frequent raids in the West ⁠Bank and have tightened movement restrictions in recent months on Palestinian villages that sit near settlements. U.N. bodies and ​most countries view Israel's settlements as illegal under international law and a primary obstacle ⁠to Palestinian statehood. Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied and saying a Jewish presence has ⁠existed ​there for thousands of years.

Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians and their villages have also risen sharply. In incidents involving settlers and the military, at least 57 Palestinians have ⁠been killed since the start of the year, according to U.N. data. Palestinians have also carried ⁠out attacks on ⁠Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank, at least one of them deadly in 2026, according to Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service.

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