Telangana BJP chief NV Subhash welcomes court summons to Prakash Raj, says 'judiciary can restrain baseless allegations'

BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson & Media Incharge N V Subhash on Monday welcomed the Bengaluru court's decision to summon actor Prakash Raj, saying the judiciary has finally taken cognisance of his "irresponsible statements" against individuals, institutions and Hindu deities. In a press release, Subhash said, "Finally, the court has taken cognisance of what we consider to be the irresponsible statements repeatedly made by actor Prakash Raj against various individuals and institutions."

He added that "only the judiciary can effectively restrain such individuals from making baseless allegations against an elected Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and the BJP, as well as from making remarks that many people believe mock Hindu gods and goddesses, which, unfortunately, has become a pattern among certain Left-leaning ideologues." Subhash argued that courts should deal firmly with public figures whose statements "have the potential to stoke communal tensions and create law-and-order problems." Questioning the actor's conduct, he said, "One wonders what Prakash Raj thinks of himself. Is he not a citizen of this country who is equally bound by the law of the land? How can anyone defy court summons?"

Referring to the Bengaluru court issuing a non-bailable warrant after Prakash Raj allegedly failed to appear before the magistrate despite repeated summons, Subhash said the court had "acted appropriately. "He noted the summons and warrant are linked to a private complaint alleging the actor obtained multiple voter ID cards in the same name across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, which, if proven, would amount to a violation of electoral laws."

Subhash also pointed out that Prakash Raj is facing a separate criminal complaint before a Tirupati court filed by a BJP leader over "alleged inflammatory remarks concerning Hindu deities." "Our party believes that everyone is equal before the law, irrespective of whether one is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen. The same legal consequences that ordinarily apply to common citizens for defying court summons should apply to him as well," he said.

Calling for cross-party condemnation, Subhash said, "All political parties, irrespective of ideology, should condemn conduct that is unbecoming of a responsible citizen and reaffirm that no individual is above the law." (ANI)