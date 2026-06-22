Thousands of devotees gather at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal for annual Mela

In a vibrant display of faith, devotion, and communal harmony, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir and various parts of the country gathered at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, to participate in the annual Mela. Devotees began arriving at the shrine early in the morning to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Ragnya Devi, the presiding deity of the temple. The temple complex witnessed a large turnout of pilgrims, many of whom had travelled from different states to take part in the centuries-old religious festival.

The atmosphere at the shrine was filled with spiritual fervour as devotees performed traditional rituals, offered milk and kheer (rice pudding) at the sacred spring, and prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all communities. Extensive arrangements were put in place by the administration to facilitate the smooth conduct of the mela. Security personnel, health services, transport facilities, sanitation workers, and volunteers remained deployed throughout the day to assist pilgrims and ensure their safety and comfort.

Kashmiri muslims also joined hands with Kashmiri Pandits in making arrangements for the annual pilgrimage. Their cooperation reflected the spirit of Kashmir's centuries-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood. Several devotees expressed happiness at being able to visit the shrine and reconnect with their cultural and spiritual roots. Many described the gathering as an emotional and significant occasion that strengthens their bond with the Valley.

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela remains one of the most important religious events for the Kashmiri Pandit community and continues to attract devotees from across the country every year. Kashmiri Pandits have appreciated the support extended by their Muslim neighbours, describing it as a testament to the enduring bonds of mutual respect and coexistence that have characterised Kashmir for centuries.

The annual mela, traditionally observed on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, holds immense spiritual significance for devotees who gather at the sacred spring within the temple complex to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani. (ANI)