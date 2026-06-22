Several EU states removed travel restrictions to Assam: State Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has said that citizens of several EU countries, alongside Australia and Japan, can now travel unrestricted to most of Assam. In an X post, Mallabaruah on Sunday emphasised that Assam has consistently projected itself as a destination for investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

"From conflict headlines to Global confidence - Assam's Tourism story rises with removal of travel restrictions. After Australia and Japan, several European Union member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens travelling to Assam. This follows sustained engagement with international stakeholders and the recent visit of EU diplomats to the state," he said. He further said that, for decades, the Northeast struggled against perceptions shaped by insurgency, violence and uncertainty.

"Despite being blessed with extraordinary natural beauty, rich culture and warm hospitality, the region often remained overshadowed by outdated narratives. Today, Assam is witnessing a remarkable shift. The development is far more than a tourism milestone as it is a recognition of Assam's transformation," Jayanta Mallabaruah said. The Assam Minister also said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has actively engaged with global partners through diplomatic outreach, international engagements and initiatives such as Advantage Assam.

"The state has consistently projected itself as a destination for investment, tourism and cultural exchange. The Chief Minister's meetings with leaders, diplomats and representatives from countries across Europe, Japan, Bhutan, the United States and other regions have helped bring Assam's growth story to the global stage," the Minister said. He added, "As someone who had the privilege of serving as Tourism Minister, I have witnessed first-hand the efforts made by the Tourism Department, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, to engage with international stakeholders and address travel advisory concerns that often impacted Assam's tourism potential."

"For years, the department worked to showcase Assam's unique wildlife, heritage, spirituality, tea tourism and eco-tourism opportunities to the world. Today's development reflects the success of those sustained efforts. This decision is expected to boost tourist arrivals from Europe, strengthen people-to-people connections and create new opportunities for local communities, entrepreneurs, guides, homestays and the hospitality sector. In his first social media following the decision interaction the Assam Chief Minister said this will be the era of Village Tourism. For a state blessed with pristine forests, national parks, river islands and vibrant cultural traditions, increased international confidence can become a catalyst for sustainable tourism-led growth," Jayanta Mallabaruah said. The Assam Minister further highlighted that the meeting of Assam Chief Minister and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, has also helped the state in taking this forward.

"A stronger global confidence in Assam today will translate into stronger tourism growth, greater investments and more opportunities for the people of Assam tomorrow. From being known for conflict to being recognised for opportunity, Assam's story is changing and the world is taking notice," the Assam Minister said. (ANI)