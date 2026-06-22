"No standard of punishment sufficient for this reprehensible act": Mahant Dharmadas Baba on Ram Mandir donation row case

Amidst the ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities regarding donations at Ayodhya Ram temple, former litigant for Ram Lalla and the Mahant of Hanumangarhi Temple, Dharmadas Baba, on Monday raised concern over the "reprehensible" act, saying there was "no standard of punishment sufficient" for the wrongdoing. Mahant Dharmadas Baba strongly condemned the alleged irregularities and expressed full faith in the ongoing investigation.

"No standard of punishment sufficient for this reprehensible act, an act condemned across the entire nation... Their actions, whether born of negligence or greed, have caused such a negative perception to spread throughout society," Baba told ANI. He further expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the ongoing investigation into the matter, stating that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Alleging irregularities at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, Dharmadas Baba said, "Driven by greed, they set up countless people at the Ram Janmabhoomi site under false pretences... This has been going on for a long time... State goverment do have to do anything with this... But it is CM Yogi who has appointed the SIT... he won't spare any thief... we have full faith in those investigating that the absolute truth will come to light. CM Yogi won't show even the slightest negligence in this matter..." Calling for a change in the management structure of Ayodhya's religious affairs, Dharmadas Baba added, "We want the system in Ayodhya to move away from this trust-only model and adopt the traditional 'sadhu' centric system."

The remarks come amid discussions over allegations of missing donations linked to the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Ramshankar Yadav, a long-time associate of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, has come under scrutiny in connection with the allegations. Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai is also under scrutiny. However, VHP members openly supported Champat Rai. VHP International President Alok Kumar on Sunday called for a thorough probe and said that whoever has committed any crime should receive the harshest punishment under the law. Talking with ANI, he said that the outcome of the probe should be awaited, and attempts should not be made to malign everyone's image.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain stated on Saturday that while such allegations regarding embezzlement of funds of Ram Mandir have surfaced in the past without proof, the current claims are being treated with "utmost seriousness" due to the nature of their sources. (ANI)