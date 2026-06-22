Uttar Pradesh: Criminal with Rs 1.25 lakh reward shot dead in police encounter

A reward-declared wanted criminal, Lalan Singh alias Lallan, died after sustaining gunshot injuries during a police encounter on the Sarsawa-Nakur road in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of June 21 and 22, police said. According to police, Lalan Singh, a resident of Anandgolwa village in the Samastipur district of Bihar, was a notorious criminal wanted in multiple serious cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He was allegedly involved in several sensational crimes, including the shooting of a Sub-Inspector and the looting of his service pistol in Varanasi on November 8, 2022, as well as a firing and robbery incident in Chandauli on November 1, 2022. Officials said Singh, along with his brothers and associates, was also allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, including the murders of seven persons, among them two Sub-Inspectors, a bank cashier and a security guard. He was also allegedly linked to cases of bank dacoity, cash van robberies and looting of government firearms.

During the encounter led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ADS) Lal Pratap Singh, Lalan Singh sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Sarsawa, from where he was referred to the District Hospital, Saharanpur, where doctors declared him dead. One associate of the accused managed to escape from the spot, and a search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend him, police said.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Varanasi and Rs 25,000 by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandauli on his arrest. (ANI)