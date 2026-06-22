Uttar Pradesh: Criminal with Rs 1.25 lakh reward shot dead in police encounter

According to police, Lalan Singh, a resident of Anandgolwa village in the Samastipur district of Bihar, was a notorious criminal wanted in multiple serious cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 10:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Criminal with Rs 1.25 lakh reward shot dead in police encounter
Official logo of Bihar police (Photo/X/@bihar_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A reward-declared wanted criminal, Lalan Singh alias Lallan, died after sustaining gunshot injuries during a police encounter on the Sarsawa-Nakur road in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of June 21 and 22, police said. According to police, Lalan Singh, a resident of Anandgolwa village in the Samastipur district of Bihar, was a notorious criminal wanted in multiple serious cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He was allegedly involved in several sensational crimes, including the shooting of a Sub-Inspector and the looting of his service pistol in Varanasi on November 8, 2022, as well as a firing and robbery incident in Chandauli on November 1, 2022. Officials said Singh, along with his brothers and associates, was also allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, including the murders of seven persons, among them two Sub-Inspectors, a bank cashier and a security guard. He was also allegedly linked to cases of bank dacoity, cash van robberies and looting of government firearms.

During the encounter led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ADS) Lal Pratap Singh, Lalan Singh sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Sarsawa, from where he was referred to the District Hospital, Saharanpur, where doctors declared him dead. One associate of the accused managed to escape from the spot, and a search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend him, police said.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Varanasi and Rs 25,000 by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandauli on his arrest. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026