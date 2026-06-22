Delhi: Two youths drown under suspicious circumstances in Bawana-Munak Canal; search operation underway

Two youths, identified as Satyam and Prashant, residents of Prem Nagar in Delhi's Kirari area, drowned under suspicious circumstances while bathing in the Bawana-Munak Canal on Sunday afternoon, said police. According to Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received on Sunday, following which teams from the police, fire department, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

Police said that despite extensive search efforts carried out till late Sunday night, no trace of either youth had been found. "Two youths, Satyam and Prashant, residents of Kirari's Prem Nagar, drowned under suspicious circumstances while bathing in the Bawana-Munak Canal in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the police, fire department, and NDRF rushed to the scene, and a search operation was conducted late into the night. However, no trace of either youth has been found so far. The search operation is still underway, and police are investigating the matter," Delhi Police said.

In a separate incident, on June 17, four people, including a minor, drowned while picnicking at the confluence of the Sone and Banas rivers in Sikarganj village of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said. All four bodies were recovered following a rescue operation that continued for nearly two days. Upon receiving the information, the administration began the rescue operation. One body was recovered on the first day, while the remaining three were traced and retrieved the next afternoon. (ANI)