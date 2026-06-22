Man killed in stone attack at Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad; accused apprehended: Police

A man was allegedly killed after being attacked with a stone in the early hours of Monday at Santosh Nagar in Hyderabad, police said. The accused has been apprehended, and an investigation is underway. According to police, the deceased was allegedly attacked by another man at Rajaiah Thota, where both men resided. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police said a special team was formed following the incident, and the accused was subsequently taken into custody. The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination. According to police officials, "In the early morning hours today, within Santosh Nagar Police Station limits, a man named Raju was attacked with a stone by another man named Nagaraju. We don't know the reason behind the incident yet. We have formed a special team and caught the accused, Nagaraju. The accused and the deceased stayed in the same place, Rajaiah Thota. We have shifted the deceased body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter."

Further investigation is underway. Earlier in Nizamabad district, a couple died due to an electric shock at their house in Ootpally village on the night of June 21, police said on Monday.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 11 pm. The wife reportedly received an electric shock first, and when her husband tried to save her, he too got electrocuted. Both died on the spot, police said, adding that three children were present in the room and are reported to be safe.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45) and his wife Jyothi (41). Their bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination. According to a police official, "A wife and her husband lost their lives due to electrocution in their house last night around 11:00 PM. First, the wife received an electric shock, and when her husband tried to save her, he was also electrocuted. Both died on the spot. There were three children in the room, and they are safe. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45) and his wife Jyothi (41)."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)