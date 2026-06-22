"Child labourers engaged in work": CPI(M)'s P Shanmugam alleges labour violations at accident-hit Tiruvallur seafood plant

The recent ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district has sparked a fierce political row, with CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam levelling serious allegations of systemic negligence and the illegal employment of young labourers at the accident-hit facility. Speaking to reporters on the incident, Shanmugam alleged that a large number of young workers, including minors, had been employed at the unit and said that most of those affected were between the ages of 16 and 25 years.

"A major accident has occurred. A large number of child labourers have been engaged in this work. Only workers between the ages of 16 and 25 are among those affected in this area. The factory inspectors of the Tamil Nadu Government must conduct proper inspections of factories. The failure of the labour department inspectors to inspect factories over the past six months is one of the reasons for this accident", he said. The CPI(M) leader also stressed that all those admitted to hospitals should be provided with the best possible medical care and that every effort must be made to ensure their recovery.

"All those admitted to this hospital must be provided with the highest standard of medical treatment, and every possible effort must be made to save and protect them. The compensation announced by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is very low. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh is insufficient; therefore, the amount should be increased", he said. "Factory owners must provide higher compensation to the families of those who have died, and the government must take steps to ensure that such compensation is paid", he further said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tiruvallur district has risen to five, while 67 people are currently undergoing treatment and remain under medical observation, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister's Office. Two individuals have been discharged after receiving initial medical care.

The incident occurred on June 21 when an ammonia gas leak was reported at the industrial unit during routine operations, leading to the exposure of workers present at the site. (ANI)