Haryana: Notorious criminal Gopal killed in encounter; DGP warns strict action on offenders

Under the ongoing campaign against crime and organised criminal activities in Haryana, Haryana Police has achieved another major success. Notorious criminal Gopal, who opened fire on a Sonipat Police team, was killed in retaliatory police action. During the encounter, Head Constable Devender sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

The Director General of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that Haryana Police is continuously carrying out effective and decisive action against crime and criminals. He stated that the recent operations conducted against notorious criminals, gangsters, and elements involved in organised crime have sent a clear message that there is no place in the state for those who challenge law and order. He described the action taken by Sonipat Police as another significant success in Haryana Police's crime-control strategy. He further said that no criminal will be allowed to create an atmosphere of fear, terror, and insecurity, and strict action against such elements will continue within the framework of the law.

The DGP wished Head Constable Devender a speedy recovery and said that Haryana Police will bear the entire cost of the treatment of the injured policeman, who displayed courage, dedication, and commitment to duty while performing his responsibilities. He added that Haryana Police remains fully committed to ensuring public safety, maintaining peace, and upholding law and order, and that the campaign against criminals will continue unabated.

According to information received from the police department, Gopal, son of Ram Singh and a resident of village Atayal in Sonipat district, was a habitual and notorious criminal. Nearly two dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, assault, arson, and other serious offences, were registered against him. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case registered in 2010. Subsequently, in another murder case that occurred in the Ganaur area in 2016, he and his associates were again awarded life imprisonment.

In February 2026, Gopal was released on a 70-day parole. During the parole period, he was involved in several serious criminal incidents. In March 2026, he allegedly attacked a liquor vendor in the village of Atayal, assaulted individuals, vandalised property, and committed arson at gunpoint. Along with his associates, he also stole a Brezza car from the Samalkha area and opened fire on a person with the intention of killing. Despite the expiry of his parole period, he failed to surrender to jail authorities and had been absconding.

A joint team of Crime Unit West (CIA-1) and CIA Ganaur received information that the accused was moving around with the intention of targeting and killing a particular individual. Acting on the input, the police team attempted to apprehend him. On spotting the police, the accused opened indiscriminate fire in an attempt to evade arrest. Two bullets struck police vehicles, while one bullet hit Head Constable Devender of CIA-1 in the hand, causing injuries.

Acting in self-defence and in accordance with established procedures, the police team returned fire, during which the accused sustained injuries. Both the injured policeman and the accused were immediately shifted to Khanpur Medical College and Hospital. Doctors later declared the accused dead, while the injured policeman continues to receive treatment. Police Commissioner Sonipat Mamta Singh stated that Sonipat Police is continuously taking effective action against crime and criminals. She said that this operation marks yet another significant success in the ongoing campaign against criminals. In recent times, Sonipat Police has successfully solved several serious criminal cases and taken effective action against notorious offenders. (ANI)