Kremlin accuses Ukraine of threatening sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus

The Kremlin On Monday Accused Ukraine Of Threatening The Sovereignty Of Close Russian Ally Belarus

​The Kremlin ​on ‌Monday accused Ukraine of ​threatening the sovereignty of ‌close Russian ally Belarus, but said it had no doubts that ‌Minsk was in a ‌position to defend itself. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday threatened to take ⁠action ​a ⁠gainst Belarus if it did not ⁠quickly remove equipment which Zelenskiy said ​was being used by Russia ⁠to help coordinate its own attacks ⁠on ​Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir ⁠Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would ⁠discuss ⁠Zelenskiy's remarks.