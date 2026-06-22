Kremlin accuses Ukraine of threatening sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus
The Kremlin accused Ukraine of threatening Belarus' sovereignty, while Ukraine's President Zelenskiy threatened action against Belarus over alleged Russian military coordination.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of threatening the sovereignty of close Russian ally Belarus, but said it had no doubts that Minsk was in a position to defend itself. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday threatened to take action a gainst Belarus if it did not quickly remove equipment which Zelenskiy said was being used by Russia to help coordinate its own attacks on Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would discuss Zelenskiy's remarks.
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