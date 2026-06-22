UP: Massive fire breaks out at coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj; rescue ops underway

A massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday. Firefighting and rescue operations are currently underway as several people are feared trapped inside.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:01 IST
UP: Massive fire breaks out at coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj; rescue ops underway
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday. Firefighting and rescue operations are currently underway as several people are feared trapped inside.

"It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building, as the fire is massive," a fire official told ANI. According to an eyewitness Aman, the fire broke out in a building that reportedly houses a library and a computer training institute. While local residents managed to rescue several individuals, one person was seriously injured after jumping from the building to escape the flames.

Speaking to ANI, Aman said, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside." Firefighters are currently working to douse the flames and evacuate those still stuck inside the premises.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

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