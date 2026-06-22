Kerala High Court dismisses PIL challenging 'Priyadarshini Scheme' for free KSRTC bus travel for women, transgender persons

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation challenging the constitutional validity of the State government's recently launched Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) free bus travel service, 'Priyadarshini Scheme', which provides free travel for women and transgender persons in ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M pronounced the verdict, observing that there was nothing on record to show that the government order implementing the scheme was contrary to statutory norms or was perverse or illegal.

"There is nothing before us that exhibit P1 Government Order (G.O.) is contrary to the statutory norms or is perverse or illegal. Hence, the litigation fails, and it is dismissed," the Bench said. The petitioner, Muhammed Firdouz, had contended that the scheme violated the constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination under Articles 14 and 15, arguing that affluent women were also benefiting from free travel while economically weaker male passengers continued to pay fares.

Earlier on June 16, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Priyadarshini Scheme, saying that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government has "turned Indira Guarantee into reality." In an X post, Vadra said on Monday that the free bus service is more than a bus pass; it is the freedom to travel and greater independence for women across Keralam.

"With 'Priyadarshini', KSRTC's free bus travel service for women, the Congress-led UDF government has turned an Indira Guarantee into reality. This is more than a bus pass. It is the freedom to travel, the confidence to pursue opportunities, and greater independence for women across Keralam. I congratulate the UDF government for fulfilling this promise and empowering countless women to dream bigger," she said. Meanwhile, the scheme, a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing free bus travel to women and transgender persons on KSRTC ordinary services across the State, came into effect from June 15.

The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of daily commuters by reducing transportation expenses and promoting greater access to education, employment and other opportunities. The State government has described the initiative as a major welfare measure aimed at strengthening social inclusion and enhancing the economic empowerment of beneficiaries. (ANI)