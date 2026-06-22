"I don't leave anything half done, Operation Tiger is successful": Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he does not leave anything half done and "Operation Tiger is successful".

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:48 IST
"I don't leave anything half done, Operation Tiger is successful": Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he does not leave anything half done and "Operation Tiger is successful". Shinde, who addressed a press conference as six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs joined the Shiv Sena, said that the MPs have been inducted into the party in accordance with the Constitution, party rules and parliamentary procedures.

"I want to tell journalists also that whatever you were running about this like Operation Tiger, etc., I yesterday also told you that I don't leave anything half done. And this all before you today. And this operation tiger is successful before you. All these six MPs have been inducted into our party as per the rule, the constitution and parliamentary rules," Shinde said. "When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with them, too. I assure you that your belief in coming with us will be kept intact. I assure you personally. Our ministers will sit with you and solve the problems of your constituencies. I will also take the initiative to solve your problems at the centre level," he added.

He said people are joining the Shiv Sena because of its development-oriented agenda. "For us, ideology is important; those who left the ideology, voters rejected them. In Maharashtra, we have a different culture and ideology. And we are forward-thinking people. And that is why people are coming with us for our agenda of Development," the Shiv Sena chief said.

"Whatever we decided in 2022, people accepted that decision, and we went to the people's court after that, and we were approved by the people in elections. We had 40 MlAs when we revolted, but later in elections we became 60 from 40," Shinde added. "I have already said in the press conference that Operation Tiger is a success," Shinde said later, answering queries.

Some Shiv Sena leaders danced in celebration as six Shiv Sena UBT MPs joined Shiv Sena today in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. (ANI)

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