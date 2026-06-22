Erdogan tells Iran's Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes Iran-U.S. agreement

President Tayyip Erdogan Told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian On Monday That Turkey Welcomed The Agreement Reached Between Iran And The United States And Was Ready To Provide Any Support Needed To Help The Process Conclude Peacefully

​President ​Tayyip Erdogan ‌told Iranian President ​Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ‌that Turkey welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the ‌United States and was ready ‌to provide any support needed to help the process ⁠conclude ​peacefully, ⁠Erdogan's office said.

In a phone ⁠call, Erdogan said it was ​important to remain vigilant against ⁠attempts to sabotage the negotiations ⁠and ​that new steps to strengthen regional peace ⁠were both necessary and important, according ⁠to ⁠a statement from his office.