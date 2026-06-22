Erdogan tells Iran's Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes Iran-U.S. agreement
Turkish President Erdogan expressed support for the Iran-US agreement, urging vigilance against sabotage attempts and calling for new steps to strengthen regional peace.
- Country:
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that Turkey welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States and was ready to provide any support needed to help the process conclude peacefully, Erdogan's office said.
In a phone call, Erdogan said it was important to remain vigilant against attempts to sabotage the negotiations and that new steps to strengthen regional peace were both necessary and important, according to a statement from his office.
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