Erdogan tells Iran's Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes Iran-U.S. agreement

Turkish President Erdogan expressed support for the Iran-US agreement, urging vigilance against sabotage attempts and calling for new steps to strengthen regional peace.

Reuters | President Tayyip Erdogan Told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian On Monday That Turkey Welcomed The Agreement Reached Between Iran And The United States And Was Ready To Provide Any Support Needed To Help The Process Conclude Peacefully | Updated: 22-06-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 22:21 IST
Erdogan tells Iran's Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes Iran-U.S. agreement
Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

​President ​Tayyip Erdogan ‌told Iranian President ​Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ‌that Turkey welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the ‌United States and was ready ‌to provide any support needed to help the process ⁠conclude ​peacefully, ⁠Erdogan's office said.

In a phone ⁠call, Erdogan said it was ​important to remain vigilant against ⁠attempts to sabotage the negotiations ⁠and ​that new steps to strengthen regional peace ⁠were both necessary and important, according ⁠to ⁠a statement from his office.

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