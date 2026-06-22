7th MP backed out over cabinet post demand: Ramdas Kadam claims after six Sena UBT MPs joined Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Monday said that the recent joining of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena reflects growing support for the party's development agenda.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:50 IST
7th MP backed out over cabinet post demand: Ramdas Kadam claims after six Sena UBT MPs joined Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Monday said that the recent joining of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena reflects growing support for the party's development agenda. He also claimed that another MP had shown interest but later stepped back over a cabinet post demand.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Kadam said, "Back in 2022, there were 40 MLAs, including 10 ministers, and Eknath Shinde pledged that I will bring all of them back. He succeeded in getting 60 MLAs and even today six MPs have joined us to support development in their respective constituencies. I welcome them. A seventh MP has also signed in the paper but he demanded a cabinet post to which Eknath Shinde declined. He went back after that... I will not name him but he sits next to Uddhav Thackeray." Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit launched a sharp attack on the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, questioning their move and calling it a betrayal of the mandate under which they were elected.

"If we don't call them traitors, what should we call them? We certainly cannot call these 6-7 MPs 'Satyavadi Harishchandra'. You are elected for a specific purpose; you are elected to vote against the government. When such MPs switch sides after being elected to oppose the incumbent government, it means you are betraying the very mandate for which you were elected," Dikshit told ANI. After days of speculation and political wrangling, six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai today.

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined Shiv Sena here. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Parliamentary Party meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT) last week was attended by three Lok Sabha MPs. The party had said it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the six rebel MPs. (ANI)

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