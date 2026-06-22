India Strengthens Fertiliser Security with Fresh Imports and Record Stocks

India has received a major boost to its fertilizer supply chain as four cargo ships carrying Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Sulphur successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now on their way to Indian ports.

The vessels are expected to dock at Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Paradeep and Mundra, where the cargo will be unloaded to strengthen fertilizer availability during the ongoing agricultural season. The shipments arrive at a time when global trade routes continue to face uncertainties, highlighting the importance of diversified sourcing and strategic planning.

The fresh imports will supplement existing inventories and support farmers' requirements across the country during the critical Kharif cropping season.

Fertilizer stocks remain higher than last year

India's fertilizer inventory position remains comfortable, with total stocks reaching 196.08 lakh tonnes as of 22 June 2026. This represents a significant increase from 168.67 lakh tonnes recorded during the same period last year.

Urea stocks stood at 81.44 lakh tonnes, up from 69.21 lakh tonnes a year ago. DAP inventories increased to 20.92 lakh tonnes from 16 lakh tonnes, while NPK stocks rose to 55.91 lakh tonnes from 46.13 lakh tonnes. Muriate of Potash (MOP) inventories also improved, reaching 12.68 lakh tonnes.

The strong stock position comes amid growing demand from the agriculture sector. Fertilizer sales between 1 March and 21 June 2026 touched 153.4 lakh tonnes, an increase of 13.2 lakh tonnes compared to the same period last year. Urea accounted for 79.1 lakh tonnes of sales, followed by NPK fertilizers at 34.8 lakh tonnes and DAP, including TSP, at 19.8 lakh tonnes.

Domestic production and global sourcing secure Kharif needs

The government has relied on a combination of higher domestic production and strategic imports to maintain supply stability. Since March 2026, domestic fertilizer production has reached 133.12 lakh metric tonnes, providing a strong foundation for national requirements.

At the same time, fertilizer imports totaling 43.69 lakh metric tonnes have arrived at Indian ports, helping balance domestic output with international procurement.

India has also secured 17.70 lakh metric tonnes of Urea through its latest global tender process. With this addition, the country has tied up more than 90 lakh metric tonnes of Urea and phosphatic and potassic fertilizers for the ongoing Kharif season.

The procurement strategy has been supported by diplomatic coordination through 28 Indian missions abroad, helping diversify supply sources. Urea supplies have been secured from countries including Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Russia, Egypt and Algeria, while DAP and NPK imports have been sourced through Red Sea trade routes from nations such as Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United States.

The Department of Fertilizers continues to work with state governments, cooperatives and distribution agencies to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer availability and support agricultural productivity across the country.