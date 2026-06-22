Hill States Horticulture Forum urges PM Modi to protect apple growers in India-US trade talks

The Hill States Horticulture Forum has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the interests of apple, almond, walnut and other horticultural growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand during the ongoing India-United States trade negotiations. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Forum Convenor Harish Chauhan expressed concern over reports suggesting that India may reduce import tariffs on several agricultural products, including apples, almonds, walnuts and processed fruits from the United States as part of a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

Chauhan said that farmers and horticulturists across the hill states were deeply worried that any reduction in tariff protection could expose them to unfair competition from heavily subsidised agricultural imports from the United States. "Small and marginal farmers in the hill states cannot be expected to compete with highly subsidised imports from a developed economy. Such a move would seriously threaten the livelihoods of lakhs of farming families," Chauhan said.

The Forum noted that media reports indicate the Interim Trade Agreement between India and the United States is nearing conclusion, with final discussions expected during the visit of United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer to New Delhi on June 23-24. According to the Forum, the proposal to allow apple imports from the United States above a Minimum Import Price (MIP) would not provide adequate protection to domestic growers, as American apples are already being imported at prices higher than the proposed threshold.

"The proposed Minimum Import Price mechanism offers little practical relief because imports from the United States are already taking place above the suggested level," Chauhan stated. He further emphasised that growers in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand have limited options to diversify into alternative crops due to the unique agro-climatic conditions of these regions.

"Any significant increase in imports resulting from tariff reductions would have severe consequences for the rural economy of the hill states, particularly Himachal Pradesh, where horticulture forms the backbone of thousands of families," he said. The Forum urged the Centre not to accept any commitments under the proposed trade agreement that could compromise the interests of Indian horticulture.

"We respectfully request the Government of India to ensure that no provision in the proposed trade agreement undermines the interests of apple, almond, walnut and other horticultural growers. We are confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the welfare of farmers and the long-term interests of Indian agriculture will remain paramount," Chauhan added. The Hill States Horticulture Forum warned that any substantial reduction in import duties on horticultural products could adversely affect the livelihoods of growers and impact the economy of the hill states, where horticulture is a major source of income and employment. (ANI)