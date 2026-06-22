Gujarat CM to lead statewide Shala Praveshotsav from Vadnagar

The 24th edition of the Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, will be held from June 23 to June 25 under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Chief Minister will lead the 24th statewide Shala Praveshotsav from BN High School in Vadnagar, where the pioneer of Shala Praveshotsav and the Prime Minister Modi received his education. In Vadnagar, the Chief Minister will facilitate the school enrollment of 389 students, from Balvatika to Class 11, including two children in Anganwadi, a release said.

In the 24th year of this Shiksha Seva Avirat Yatra (continuous educational service campaign) that began in 2003, a total of approximately 28.58 lakh children will be enrolled in 38,400 schools across the state during the three-day Shala Praveshotsav. Accordingly, children who are above five years and below six years of age as on June 1 will be admitted to Balvatika, while children who are above six years and below seven years of age as on June 1 will be admitted to Class 1. In addition, students who have passed Class 8 will be admitted to Class 9, and students who have passed Class 10 will be admitted to Class 11.

Along with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, fficials, and around 465 dignitaries will participate in the Praveshotsav programme and join this service campaign by visiting schools and facilitating admissions for children. During the Shala Praveshotsav, the dignitaries will review the educational achievements, physical infrastructure, and other accomplishments of schools in consultation with the School Management Committees (SMCs).

Shala Praveshotsav will make school enrolment a celebratory and inspiring occasion through the active participation of School Management Committees (SMCs), parents, and villagers. (ANI)