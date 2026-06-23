"No one will be spared": UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Lucknow fire incident

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday that strict action is being taken against those responsible for the tragic fire incident at a building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which claimed 15 lives. He informed that arrests have already been made and some officials have also been suspended in connection with the incident.

"Four people have been arrested since last night, and a few officials were also suspended. Based on the SIT report, strict action will be taken in this matter; no person will be spared," Pathak told ANI. Congress MP Jebi Mather has expressed concern over repeated such incidents and called for accountability and stronger safety mechanisms.

Speaking to ANI, she said such tragedies have occurred repeatedly and questioned the system in place to prevent them. "It is very unfortunate. Such things happen time and again- we saw it in Delhi, and now in Lucknow. What is the mechanism in place to keep a check on such incidents? The government should look into what went wrong and take a serious call to ensure such things do not repeat in any place," she said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire claimed at least 15 lives, and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site. A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident. Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are currently underway. (ANI)