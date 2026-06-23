WMO Opens Key Meeting Amid Rising Climate Risks

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has opened its annual Executive Council meeting in Geneva, with leaders warning that growing climate and weather challenges are increasing demand for scientific services at a time of significant financial pressure across the United Nations system. The gathering brings together representatives from WMO Member States to review priorities, strengthen governance and shape the organization's future direction as countries face more frequent extreme weather events and rising climate risks.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said demand for weather forecasts, climate information, scientific cooperation and early warning services continues to grow as communities increasingly rely on accurate data to protect lives, infrastructure and economies.

Extreme Weather Raises Urgency

The meeting takes place as a developing El Niño climate event is expected to influence weather patterns worldwide, potentially increasing the likelihood of heatwaves, droughts and intense rainfall in many regions. WMO officials said these conditions highlight the growing importance of reliable forecasting and climate services. At the same time, advances in satellite technology, supercomputing, artificial intelligence and weather prediction models are creating new opportunities to improve forecasting accuracy and strengthen preparedness efforts.

WMO President Abdulla Al Mandous emphasized the need for continued investment in what he described as the global weather, climate and water intelligence system that supports forecasts, warnings and climate-risk decisions around the world. He also highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation between governments, scientific institutions, private sector organizations and development partners to improve data collection, analysis and service delivery.

Funding Challenges Threaten Progress

Despite growing demand for its services, the WMO faces serious financial constraints.

According to the organization, outstanding assessed contributions to its regular budget reached 77.8 million Swiss francs as of 31 May 2026.

Both Saulo and Al Mandous warned that funding shortages could undermine critical initiatives, including the Early Warnings for All programme, as well as projects related to cryosphere monitoring and hydrology.

The WMO President described the situation as part of a broader financial crisis affecting the United Nations system and warned that long-term sustainability could be at risk if funding gaps are not addressed.

Saulo said financial constraints carry consequences beyond budgets alone. Delays in areas such as artificial intelligence capacity development, scientific coordination and technical cooperation could widen knowledge gaps and weaken international collaboration that underpins global forecasting systems.

Focus on Governance and Future Planning

During the meeting, delegates will discuss a range of strategic and operational issues designed to strengthen the organization and improve service delivery. Key agenda items include governance reforms, long-term strategic planning, financial management, resource mobilization and recommendations from the United Nations Joint Inspection Unit. The council will also examine issues related to satellite and space policy coordination, ocean observation systems, training programmes, capacity development and engagement with the private sector.

Officials said the discussions are intended to ensure the organization remains scientifically credible, operationally effective and capable of meeting the growing expectations placed on meteorological and hydrological services worldwide. As climate-related disasters become more frequent and severe, the WMO says strengthening global cooperation and maintaining investment in weather, climate and water services will be essential for protecting communities and supporting sustainable development in the years ahead.