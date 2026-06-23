DSGMC meets Uttarakhand CM over Karnaprayag clash, CM assures of prompt action

A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday and discussed the physical altercation between Sikh pilgrims and residents in Chamoli incident in Karnaprayag, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is "monitoring the matter seriously" and assured prompt action. Speaking to ANI, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, "A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. We held a discussion on the incident which occurred in Karnaprayag on 16th June. He is monitoring everything seriously and heard us. The action announced by the DGP yesterday, a committee has been formed to probe...We are confident that action will be taken at the earliest and he will take action across FIRs as well. We have also been assured that the Police officials who manhandled the youth will be inquired into and action will be taken."

The investigation pertains to a clash and alleged assault that occurred following the June 16 incident, after which a case was initially registered at Karnaprayag police station against Sikh pilgrims. Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs. Security forces remain deployed at the site to maintain order.

The standoff reportedly began on Saturday evening after a dispute linked to the earlier Karnaprayag clash. The Nihang group, which had arrived from Mohali, had demanded arrangements for a large-scale protest following the arrest of four of their associates in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, on Monday the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters (PHQ) has announced a series of significant administrative decisions. The investigation into the physical altercation between Sikh pilgrims and residents in Chamoli district has been officially transferred to Haridwar.

According to PHQ, the incident involved a clash and subsequent assault between Sikh pilgrims and locals in Karnaprayag, following which a case was initially registered at Karnaprayag Police Station against Sikh pilgrims. Based on the recommendation of the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Garhwal Range, the Police Headquarters has now decided to transfer both related cases out of Chamoli district. "To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, both cases registered at Karnaprayag Police Station have been transferred from Chamoli district to Haridwar district," according to an official release.

The investigations will now be conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar Navneet Singh Bhullar. Officials said the decision has been taken to ensure independence and neutrality in the probe. (ANI)