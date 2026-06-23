Iraq raises southern oilfields crude output to around 2.1 million bpd, officials say

Iraq has increased oil output from its southern fields to 2.1 million barrels per day, driven mainly by higher production from the Rumaila oilfield, with further growth expected.

Reuters | Iraq Has Further Increased Output From Its Southern Oilfields To Around Million Barrels Per Day As More Tankers Line Up To Load Crude From The Countrys Export Terminals In The Gulf | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:49 IST
Iraq raises southern oilfields crude output to around 2.1 million bpd, officials say
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq ‌has further ​increased output from its southern oilfields to around 2.1 million barrels per day as ‌more tankers line up to load crude from the country's export terminals in the Gulf, two Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on ‌Tuesday.

The officials said the latest increase was driven mainly ‌by higher production from the giant Rumaila oilfield, where output has reached around 1.1 million bpd. Output from the Zubair oilfield has been increased by around 120,000 ⁠barrels ​per day to ⁠about 320,000 bpd, the officials said.

The Iraqi oil ministry said on Friday ⁠that output from the southern fields was expected to exceed 3 million ​bpd within one to two months. More tankers have lined up ⁠to load Iraqi crude at Iraq's Gulf export terminals after U.S.-Iran talks eased ⁠concerns ​over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the officials said.

Iraq, like other Gulf oil producers, has suffered a ⁠sharp decline in oil revenues due to disruptions to regional oil flows and ⁠shipping linked ⁠to the U.S.-Iran conflict and restrictions affecting traffic through Hormuz.

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