UK approval for Gatwick airport expansion lawful, court rules
Britain's High Court has ruled that plans to expand Gatwick Airport with a second runway are lawful, dismissing a judicial review challenge from campaigners.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's approval of plans to expand Gatwick Airport was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday, after a legal challenge brought by campaigners. The opening of a second runway at Britain's second largest airport, situated 30 miles (48 km) south of London, was given the go-ahead last year.
Campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions argued the decision did not properly take account of the impact on Britain's climate change goals. Judge Tim Mould dismissed two claims seeking a judicial review of the expansion.
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