UK approval for Gatwick airport expansion lawful, court rules

Britain's High Court has ruled that plans to expand Gatwick Airport with a second runway are lawful, dismissing a judicial review challenge from campaigners.

Reuters | Britains Approval Of Plans To Expand Gatwick Airport Was Lawful | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:53 IST
UK approval for Gatwick airport expansion lawful, court rules
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Britain's approval ​of ‌plans to expand ​Gatwick Airport was lawful, London's ‌High Court ruled on Tuesday, after a legal challenge brought ‌by campaigners. The opening of a ‌second runway at Britain's second largest airport, situated 30 miles (48 km) ⁠south ​of ⁠London, was given the go-ahead last ⁠year.

Campaign group Communities Against Gatwick ​Noise Emissions argued the decision did ⁠not properly take account of ⁠the ​impact on Britain's climate change goals. Judge Tim Mould ⁠dismissed two claims seeking a ⁠judicial review ⁠of the expansion.

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