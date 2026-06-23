UK approval for Gatwick airport expansion lawful, court rules

​Britain's approval ​of ‌plans to expand ​Gatwick Airport was lawful, London's ‌High Court ruled on Tuesday, after a legal challenge brought ‌by campaigners. The opening of a ‌second runway at Britain's second largest airport, situated 30 miles (48 km) ⁠south ​of ⁠London, was given the go-ahead last ⁠year.

Campaign group Communities Against Gatwick ​Noise Emissions argued the decision did ⁠not properly take account of ⁠the ​impact on Britain's climate change goals. Judge Tim Mould ⁠dismissed two claims seeking a ⁠judicial review ⁠of the expansion.