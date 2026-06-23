Pune woman, friend arrested for pushing her fiancee to death at Lohagad Fort, Police registers murder case

Lonavala Rural Police has registered a murder case against a woman and her friend after her fiancee was reported to have died after falling from the Lohagad Fort near Pune, but subsequent police investigation revealed that he had been "pushed to death". The woman, Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said the two had confessed to the crime. Giving details, Gill said that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18.

He said Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death. "Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions," he said.

The police official said that through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. "The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death. Consequently, the Lonavala Rural Police Station has registered a murder case against them. Both individuals have been taken into custody; during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and further investigation is currently underway," he said.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal's father said that If Siya Goyal didn't want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. He expressed pain over the cruel mindset, the upbringing and the loss of his 26-year-old son.

He said Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal got engaged in February and recalled that an aborad visit had been planned. "They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport...Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler...The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top...The police were helpful and resolved the case very quickly," he said.

He lauded the support provided by SP Sandeep Singh Gill and said the police official shared the details with them and arrested both individuals. "Chetan Chaudhary was arrested last night, and Siya was arrested this morning. They are now being produced in court...If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed...Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?" he asked.

Ketan Aarwal's father said that the case should be fast-tracked and the accused should be given strictest punishment. "My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost...The accused are punished as quickly as possible...They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone," he said.

Ketan Agrawal's mother said Siya Goyal had betrayed her and lied and demanded death sentence for those involved. She said it never crossed their mind that Siya Goyal could be "this kind of person". "My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it. She (Siya) betrayed me and lied...There was nothing suspicious; we didn't have a single doubt. I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person...I demand the death penalty for those involved in the incident," Ketan Agrawal's mother said. (ANI)