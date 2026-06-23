UP: All four accused in Lucknow fire incident sent to judicial custody

All four accused in the Lucknow fire incident, which claimed the lives of 15 people, have been sent to judicial custody, officials said on Tuesday. Out of the four arrested accused, three were sent to jail, while complex owner Virendra Shukla was admitted to a hospital due to a heart-related problem.

Lucknow's ACJM-2 court ordered judicial custody for all four accused in connection with the fire incident. The accused are Virendra Prasad Shukla (building owner), Tushank Krishna Jaiswal (director/operator of gaming zone institute), Suresh Kumar Sahu (IT networking professional), and Ram Krishna Upadhyay have been named in connection with the case.

The fire had broken out in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area a day earlier, which housed a gaming and animation studio. Among the 15 people who lost their lives in the blaze were students, trainees, and staff members working at the studio. A case has been registered at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 105/110/125/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the owners of the building/institutions and other responsible persons, including the 4 accused.

Police said further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest other accused persons involved in the incident. The families of the deceased and injured have been informed, and government/administrative assistance, along with necessary arrangements, is being ensured. A detailed investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on collected evidence, said officials.

Earlier, SIT members Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, and Praveen Kumar, ADG, Lucknow Zone, reached the site in the morning. They conducted a detailed inspection of the entire building for over an hour. Amrit Abhijat said, "Photographs of the site had been taken from various angles, and that evidence was being collected to expedite the investigation. Individuals and departments connected with the fire incident will also be questioned. The final report will be prepared after completing all stages of the inquiry." (ANI)