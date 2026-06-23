Peru's Sanchez says he will not recognize results of presidential runoff

​Peru's Roberto ‌Sanchez, the leftist ​candidate for president, ‌said on Tuesday that he will not recognize ‌the results of ‌the presidential runoff.

In a press conference, Sanchez ⁠said ​that ⁠there was "fraud underway" that was ⁠favoring conservative Keiko ​Fujimori. Authorities have been reviewing ⁠contested ballots of the ⁠June ​7 for weeks and Fujimori holds ⁠a slight lead of ⁠50.11% ⁠to Sanchez's 49.89%.