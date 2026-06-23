Peru's Sanchez says he will not recognize results of presidential runoff

Peru's leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez has refused to acknowledge the results of the runoff election, citing alleged "fraud" favoring conservative rival Keiko Fujimori.

Reuters | Perus Roberto Sanchez | Updated: 23-06-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 20:57 IST
Peru's Sanchez says he will not recognize results of presidential runoff
  • Country:
  • Peru

​Peru's Roberto ‌Sanchez, the leftist ​candidate for president, ‌said on Tuesday that he will not recognize ‌the results of ‌the presidential runoff.

In a press conference, Sanchez ⁠said ​that ⁠there was "fraud underway" that was ⁠favoring conservative Keiko ​Fujimori. Authorities have been reviewing ⁠contested ballots of the ⁠June ​7 for weeks and Fujimori holds ⁠a slight lead of ⁠50.11% ⁠to Sanchez's 49.89%.

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