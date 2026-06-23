Peru's Sanchez says he will not recognize results of presidential runoff
Peru's leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez has refused to acknowledge the results of the runoff election, citing alleged "fraud" favoring conservative rival Keiko Fujimori.
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- Peru
Peru's Roberto Sanchez, the leftist candidate for president, said on Tuesday that he will not recognize the results of the presidential runoff.
In a press conference, Sanchez said that there was "fraud underway" that was favoring conservative Keiko Fujimori. Authorities have been reviewing contested ballots of the June 7 for weeks and Fujimori holds a slight lead of 50.11% to Sanchez's 49.89%.