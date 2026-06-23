"If CM can answer, why can't you?": Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde over accountability, calls him 'Fakenath' Minde

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whom he disparagingly referred to as 'Fakenath' Minde, of systematically evading legislative accountability. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray alleged that the Dy CM has made a habit of dodging his responsibilities during assembly sessions by designating junior ministers to respond to questions on his behalf, despite retaining those specific portfolios himself.

Aaditya Thackeray argued that the questions raised during the legislative "Question Hour" are not merely political jabs, but essential inquiries regarding the welfare of Maharashtra's citizens. He contended that the Shinde's refusal to face the house directly raises serious concerns about the government's transparency. "Ever since the government was toppled in 2022, brought down by traitors, Fakenath' Minde has been evading his responsibilities during every legislative session. The questions raised, including those we ask during Question Hour, are the public's questions; they concern the issues of Maharashtra, and answers are expected. Yet, in every single session, you see him designating someone else as the minister responsible for answering on a given day. Why, then, do you hold onto that department? You might as well hand it over to them permanently," Thackeray said.

Thackeray did not mince words regarding the motivation behind retaining these departments, suggesting that the administration is prioritising financial irregularities over public service. "Why, then, do you hold onto that department?" Thackeray asked. "You might as well hand it over to them permanently. You keep the portfolio for yourself to siphon off funds, commit scams, and engage in corruption, but you run away whenever the time comes to provide answers."

Highlighting a double standard within the government, Thackeray pointed out that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself answers questions regarding his own departments and questioned Shinde's responsibility. "If you do not know how to answer, why did you become the minister for it? Look at the current situation: the Chief Minister himself answers questions regarding his own departments. If the CM can do it, why can't you? What is it that you lack? I could understand if it were merely a lack of confidence..."

Notably, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has faced a significant setback. Six Lok Sabha MPs from the UBT faction officially joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. These include Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. This move has reduced the UBT faction's presence in the Lok Sabha to just three members, while significantly strengthening the Shinde faction's parliamentary numbers.

Shinde described the defections as a continuation of the 2022 movement to "save the ideology" of Bal Thackeray, asserting that the MPs joined voluntarily for the development of their respective constituencies. Leaders from the UBT faction, including Aaditya Thackeray, have strongly criticised the defectors, labelling the move a betrayal of the party's mandate and accusing the ruling alliance of orchestrating the crisis.

The Shiv Sena, originally founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, experienced a major internal fracture in June 2022. Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, claimed that around 50 corporators from Washim and Yavatmal have been in touch with him, expressing willingness to switch sides.

Speaking to ANI, Deshmukh rejected allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding "₹85 crore" inducements and pressure from central agencies, stating that his decision to join the ruling camp was driven by development concerns in his constituency. He further said several local projects had been stalled due to a lack of funds, and added that there was no pressure from agencies like the ED or CBI. "NDA doesn't need MPs right now. They have the numbers. We joined them for development works. After I joined Eknath Shinde's party, 50 corporators of Washim and Yavatmal contacted me and expressed their desire to join the party... There is no question of ED-CBI pressure. We do not have that sort of property," Deshmukh said. (ANI)