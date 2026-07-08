GMR Airports to Revolutionize Nagpur's Aviation Landscape

GMR Airports Limited has unveiled an ambitious multi-phase enhancement blueprint for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, setting the stage for a transformative leap in aviation infrastructure. The move comes on the heels of concluding the privatization process, with operations expected to kick off following the official handover set for June 2026.

The strategic expansion aligns with GMR Airports' vision to capitalize on India's burgeoning aviation sector, enhancing capacity to potentially handle up to 50 million passengers annually. The initial phase, with a projected investment of Rs 300 crore, will focus on boosting passenger amenities and operational capacity, setting Nagpur as a key player in aviation logistics in the Vidarbha region.

Future plans include significant increases in cargo handling capacity and a focus on sustainability, featuring the use of green technologies and extensive landscaping. Nearly 100 hectares are designated for city-side development, promising a boost in commercial activities and regional growth. This initiative signifies GMR Airports' dedication to advancing regional connectivity and economic development while offering state-of-the-art aviation services.