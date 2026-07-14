CBI Ordered to Probe Alleged Police Misconduct in Detention of US-Tibetan Entrepreneur

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the CBI to investigate allegations of police misconduct in the detention of US citizen Jamyang Tsering and his associates. The entrepreneurs allege illegal detention and harassment during a narcotics probe, which the police deny, asserting evidence of contraband possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:12 IST
CBI Ordered to Probe Alleged Police Misconduct in Detention of US-Tibetan Entrepreneur
Advocate Nishant Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe allegations concerning the detention of US-based chef Jamyang Tsering and his associates. Tsering, an entrepreneur interested in investing in the region, claimed police misconduct during a narcotics investigation.

The court order, issued by Justice Rakesh Kainthla, addresses accusations of irregular detention practices, including the planting of contraband and undue harassment. Nishant Sharma, the legal advocate for Tsering, highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing potential overreach by authorities and procedural violations.

Despite claims that police demanded Rs 4 lakh, planted charas, and detained the group overnight without formal arrest, the Himachal Pradesh Police refute these allegations, maintaining a lawful recovery of evidence. The ongoing CBI investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the controversial detention and related injury claims.

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