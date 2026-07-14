CPI, National Conference Rally for Restoration of J&K Statehood Amid Political Tensions

The Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary, D Raja, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood status, promising protests in Parliament as the Monsoon session commences on July 20. He criticized the BJP for undermining the region's autonomy and called for political unity in restoring statehood.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the challenges faced in staging a protest at Jantar Mantar for restoring the region's full statehood. He accused certain factions of sabotaging the National Conference's efforts, a stance reflecting the party's longstanding demand for statehood since Article 370's abrogation in 2019.

While the Supreme Court has validated the removal of Article 370, it abstained from addressing statehood restoration as the Centre assured its eventual reinstatement. Despite legal endorsements, opposition parties remain resolute, seeking to leverage parliamentary sessions to pressure the government for action in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.