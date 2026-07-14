IBM's Earnings Hit: The Impact of AI and Corporate Spending Shift

IBM has reported a major decline in its earnings as corporate spending shifts from software to data-center infrastructure. This shift, propelled by AI's increasing influence, has led to a 25% drop in IBM's share value, surpassing the loss experienced during the 1987 'Black Monday' crash.

As companies seek to secure access to limited servers, chips, and networking gear, they are redirecting funds away from software investments. CEO Arvind Krishna highlighted unforeseen levels of capital expenditure reprioritization in a letter to investors, attributing the weakness primarily to IBM's mainframe business.

Despite IBM's focus on building its quantum computing capabilities and strengthening AI partnerships, these efforts have yet to sufficiently mitigate the impact on its core businesses. IBM's second-quarter results, expected on July 22, will be critical in assessing the company's future trajectory amid current market conditions.