Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions: Global Energy Concerns Rise

Oil prices climbed by approximately 2% to a one-month high as the U.S. reinstated a naval blockade on Iran, sparking renewed hostilities. Concerns are rising over the potential impact on global energy flows and inflation, also affecting economic growth. WTI and Brent futures traded near recent highs amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:33 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions: Global Energy Concerns Rise
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Oil prices surged by nearly 2% on Tuesday, reaching a one-month high, as the U.S. reimposed a naval blockade on Iran, intensifying renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran. This development raised concerns about energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz, from where about 20% of global oil supplies once flowed.

Despite this surge, apprehensions persist that escalating energy prices could contribute to global inflation and consequently stifle economic growth and oil demand. Brent futures rose $1.47, or 1.8%, to $84.77, closely followed by U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which saw a climb of $1.26 to $79.40. This marked significant milestones for both futures.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has spurred doubts over a lasting peace solution, despite a memorandum of understanding signed earlier. As tensions exacerbate, worries loom over inflation rates and potential economic impacts globally, affecting interest rates and market stability.

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