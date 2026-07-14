Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions: Global Energy Concerns Rise

Oil prices surged by nearly 2% on Tuesday, reaching a one-month high, as the U.S. reimposed a naval blockade on Iran, intensifying renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran. This development raised concerns about energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz, from where about 20% of global oil supplies once flowed.

Despite this surge, apprehensions persist that escalating energy prices could contribute to global inflation and consequently stifle economic growth and oil demand. Brent futures rose $1.47, or 1.8%, to $84.77, closely followed by U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which saw a climb of $1.26 to $79.40. This marked significant milestones for both futures.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has spurred doubts over a lasting peace solution, despite a memorandum of understanding signed earlier. As tensions exacerbate, worries loom over inflation rates and potential economic impacts globally, affecting interest rates and market stability.