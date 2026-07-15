New Pocketless Dress Code for Priests: Tackling Temple Donation Concerns

The Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar enforces a pocketless dress code for priests to manage donations better. Chairman Ravindra Puri and staff support the policy aimed at preventing mismanagement following alleged donation theft at the Badrinath Temple, currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 23:12 IST
New Pocketless Dress Code for Priests: Tackling Temple Donation Concerns
Mansa Devi temple priests wear attire without pockets in Haridwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to manage temple donations more effectively, the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar has instituted a stringent dress code for priests, prohibiting attire with pockets. This move, according to Mansa Devi Temple Trust Chairman Ravindra Puri, ensures that offerings by devotees are directed to the temple rather than individual pockets.

Following a recent controversy over alleged donation theft at the Badrinath Temple, investigations have intensified. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded statements from several Badrinath Temple officials and seized digital evidence, including CCTV footage, to uncover any irregularities.

Police, taking charge of the surveillance records, highlighted that some crucial footage was tampered with or removed. Efforts are underway to recover deleted videos, with the investigation extending to a review of donation handling processes and potential consultation with forensic experts.

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