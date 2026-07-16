Trump Avoids Deadlines on Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump indicated a reluctance to provide deadlines regarding potential military actions against Iran. During a press briefing, Trump stated he preferred not to set specific timelines, suggesting Iranian officials are already aware of U.S. expectations and the situation’s gravity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 00:26 IST
Trump Avoids Deadlines on Iran Tensions
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a press engagement on Wednesday, expressed his aversion to setting deadlines when questioned about potential military actions against Iran.

While addressing reporters, Trump refrained from committing to a specific timeline for any possible attacks on Iranian infrastructure such as bridges.

He emphasized that Iranian officials are cognizant of the underlying narrative, advising them to remain cautious and 'behave'.

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