Trump Avoids Deadlines on Iran Tensions
President Donald Trump indicated a reluctance to provide deadlines regarding potential military actions against Iran. During a press briefing, Trump stated he preferred not to set specific timelines, suggesting Iranian officials are already aware of U.S. expectations and the situation’s gravity.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a press engagement on Wednesday, expressed his aversion to setting deadlines when questioned about potential military actions against Iran.
While addressing reporters, Trump refrained from committing to a specific timeline for any possible attacks on Iranian infrastructure such as bridges.
He emphasized that Iranian officials are cognizant of the underlying narrative, advising them to remain cautious and 'behave'.
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