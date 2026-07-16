Justice at Odds: DOJ's Denial of Epstein Files Spurs Controversy

The U.S. Department of Justice has denied New Mexico's request for unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein, citing legal prohibitions, further intensifying tensions between national and state authorities.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez expressed frustration over the DOJ's non-cooperation, accusing it of obstructing the state's criminal investigation into Epstein's activities at his ranch near Santa Fe.

The state's legislature is also conducting an independent inquiry, demanding explanations from U.S. attorneys across different states and the U.S. Virgin Islands about their prosecutorial decisions. An interim report is expected soon.