Justice at Odds: DOJ's Denial of Epstein Files Spurs Controversy

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to release unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein to New Mexico, igniting a dispute with state officials. Attorney General Raul Torrez accused the DOJ of obstructing the state's probe. New Mexico's legislature is conducting a parallel investigation, with results anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 00:26 IST
Justice at Odds: DOJ's Denial of Epstein Files Spurs Controversy
Jeffrey Epstein
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice has denied New Mexico's request for unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein, citing legal prohibitions, further intensifying tensions between national and state authorities.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez expressed frustration over the DOJ's non-cooperation, accusing it of obstructing the state's criminal investigation into Epstein's activities at his ranch near Santa Fe.

The state's legislature is also conducting an independent inquiry, demanding explanations from U.S. attorneys across different states and the U.S. Virgin Islands about their prosecutorial decisions. An interim report is expected soon.

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