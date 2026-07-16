Global Minimum Tax Reform Boosts Revenue Without Job Losses

The OECD reported that implementing a global minimum tax on multinationals led to higher corporate tax revenues without impacting jobs or investments. Over 60 countries adopted the tax, increasing revenue by €79 billion to €109 billion. The tax ensures companies pay at least 15% in taxes globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 00:26 IST
Global Minimum Tax Reform Boosts Revenue Without Job Losses
  • Country:
  • France

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed a significant rise in corporate tax revenue in countries applying the global minimum tax, without adverse effects on employment or investment levels.

The global minimum tax, aimed at combating the reduction in corporate tax rates by enabling countries to impose top-up taxes, was adopted by over 60 nations. Initially launched to address profit-shifting to low-tax jurisdictions, the policy boosted government earnings by €79 billion to €109 billion in its first year.

Despite diverging from previous projections, which anticipated higher revenue increases, the OECD study focused on the tangible effects observed in 2024. This analysis excluded U.S.-based multinationals due to a separate agreement that recognized the existing U.S. minimum tax.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026