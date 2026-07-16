Bihar Rises Against Crime: Arrests Made in High-Profile Cases

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan affirms Bihar's stringent action against recent criminal activities, including the murder of an MVI officer and activist Bunty Yadav. Several arrests have been made, and investigations continue as police crack down on those involved in these high-profile cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:26 IST
Bihar Rises Against Crime: Arrests Made in High-Profile Cases
JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move against crime, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan highlighted Bihar's vigorous action in recent high-profile cases on Thursday. He detailed the arrests linked to the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) murder and assured the ongoing probe in activist Bunty Yadav's killing is progressing swiftly.

Addressing the MVI officer's murder, Ranjan noted the gravity of the conspiracy where a railway employee was killed, underscoring that such incidents are rare in Bihar. The state police, he said, have apprehended the victim’s wife, her alleged shooter, and her lover, pledging continued action as the investigation unfolds.

In the separate case of activist Bunty Yadav, who faced a brutal end, the Patna Police have acted against criminals and negligent officers alike. The primary suspect was neutralized in a self-defense encounter, but police assert investigations will continue amidst allegations of initial inaction. Authorities emphasize the actions were sparked by personal disputes rather than political influences.

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