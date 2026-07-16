Mr. Idli: Revolutionizing South Indian Cuisine on a Global Scale

Gandhinagar, Gujarat [India], July 16: The Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector is undergoing a massive transformation, with Mr. Idli leading the charge. At the helm is dynamic CEO Ketan Dave, who is steering the brand with his disruptive business strategies, preparing it for a highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dave, a graduate of Hotel Management from Las Vegas and a seasoned hospitality expert, has worked with top-tier companies like Carlene Cruise and McDonald's. His exceptional leadership has been integral in transforming Mr. Idli into a South Indian culinary powerhouse, while embracing global operational standards and deep market insights.

Founded in Mysuru in 2009, Mr. Idli has grown rapidly, aided by an innovative FOCO model that ensures operational efficiency. The company is on the brink of extensive global expansion, aiming for a footprint of 1,000 stores, while also committing to significant investments in Gujarat, underlining its ambitious plans for domestic and international markets.