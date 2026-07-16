Mr. Idli: Revolutionizing South Indian Cuisine on a Global Scale

Mr. Idli, under the leadership of CEO Ketan Dave, is transforming South Indian culinary heritage into a global powerhouse. With an anticipated IPO, the brand is rapidly expanding through the FOCO model. Dave's expertise in hospitality is pivotal for Mr. Idli's growth in domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:42 IST
Mr. Idli: Revolutionizing South Indian Cuisine on a Global Scale
How Visionary CEO Ketan Dave is Steering Mr. Idli Toward an Historic IPO and Global Dominance. Image Credit: ANI

Gandhinagar, Gujarat [India], July 16: The Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector is undergoing a massive transformation, with Mr. Idli leading the charge. At the helm is dynamic CEO Ketan Dave, who is steering the brand with his disruptive business strategies, preparing it for a highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dave, a graduate of Hotel Management from Las Vegas and a seasoned hospitality expert, has worked with top-tier companies like Carlene Cruise and McDonald's. His exceptional leadership has been integral in transforming Mr. Idli into a South Indian culinary powerhouse, while embracing global operational standards and deep market insights.

Founded in Mysuru in 2009, Mr. Idli has grown rapidly, aided by an innovative FOCO model that ensures operational efficiency. The company is on the brink of extensive global expansion, aiming for a footprint of 1,000 stores, while also committing to significant investments in Gujarat, underlining its ambitious plans for domestic and international markets.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026