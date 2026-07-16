2025 Annual Report: IFAD Investments Reach 92 Million People Across Developing Countries

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has expanded its global reach, with ongoing investments benefiting 92 million people across developing countries, according to the organisation's 2025 Annual Report. The latest figures highlight the growing impact of rural development programmes that are improving incomes, increasing agricultural production and helping small-scale farmers gain better access to markets.

IFAD President Alvaro Lario said investing in rural communities remains one of the most effective ways to address global challenges such as poverty, food insecurity and economic vulnerability. He noted that when rural people have greater opportunities to grow their businesses and improve productivity, the benefits spread across national economies, creating stronger and more resilient communities.

The report places particular focus on the "first mile" of global food systems, where smallholder farmers, rural entrepreneurs and local enterprises produce around one-third of the world's food while forming the backbone of many developing economies.

Billions Invested Across 83 Countries

During 2025, IFAD managed an investment portfolio worth US$8.46 billion spanning 83 countries and more than 170 development programmes. These projects delivered wide-ranging results, including the creation of nearly 390,000 jobs, construction of more than 7,300 kilometres of rural roads and climate-resilient management of 1.9 million hectares of land.

The report also highlights the value of working closely with the private sector. Projects that included private-sector partnerships recorded income increases of up to 64 per cent, about four times higher than those without such collaboration. IFAD has now worked with more than 100,000 private-sector partners worldwide, helping farmers strengthen market connections, attract investment, and expand economic opportunities.

Independent assessments covering projects implemented between 2022 and 2024 showed average production gains of 35 percent among participating farmers. The same evaluations found average improvements of 34 percent in both household incomes and market access, reflecting stronger and more sustainable outcomes than previous assessment periods.

Financial Strength Supports Future Growth

The report shows that 2025 was also an important year for IFAD's financial position. The organisation adopted an updated Capital Adequacy Policy designed to strengthen its long-term financial capacity while supporting future expansion of its development programmes.

Confidence from international financial markets also improved. Credit rating agency S&P upgraded IFAD's outlook from "stable" to "positive", while Fitch reaffirmed its AA+ rating with a stable outlook. The organisation also continued expanding its sustainable bond programme, issuing an additional US$340 million in bonds during 2025. Since launching the programme in June 2022, IFAD has raised more than US$1 billion through sustainable bonds to finance rural development initiatives.

As preparations continue for the Fourteenth Replenishment (IFAD14) consultation process launched in early 2026, the organisation says it will deepen engagement with member states, development partners and private investors to expand support for rural communities. IFAD believes stronger links between farmers and local, regional and global food systems will play a vital role in improving food security, protecting livelihoods and building greater economic stability worldwide.