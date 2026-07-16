DR Congo Puts Beekeeping at the Heart of Green Growth

The Democratic Republic of Congo has taken a major step toward developing its beekeeping sector by hosting its first National Beekeeping Forum, bringing together government agencies, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, producers and private sector partners to explore how honey production can support economic growth, climate resilience and rural livelihoods.

Held in Kinshasa to mark World Bee Day 2026, the forum focused on transforming the country's largely informal honey industry into a competitive and export-ready value chain. Organised by the National Export Promotion Agency (ANAPEX) in partnership with Green Community Mind (GRECOM), the event highlighted beekeeping as a promising opportunity to diversify the economy while creating jobs and protecting the environment. ANAPEX Director General Mike Tambwe Lubemba said Congolese honey has significant commercial potential and stressed that improving quality standards and organising the sector will help producers reach international markets.

Youth Innovation Is Modernising Beekeeping

The strongest example presented during the forum was GRECOM, a youth-led enterprise based in Kinshasa that has received support from the African Development Bank Group through the YouthADAPT programme. The company is using technology to modernise beekeeping while creating new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and local farming communities.

Its AI-powered digital platform, Nyuki Tech, helps beekeepers monitor hive performance, improve productivity and connect with buyers. According to GRECOM, the platform has already increased honey production by 10 percent. The organisation has also introduced Apicard, a product identification system that improves traceability, product recognition and market access, making it easier for producers to reach higher-value markets.

The company has also adopted solar energy for processing, packaging and manufacturing modern beehives, reducing electricity costs by 60 percent while making operations more environmentally sustainable. GRECOM Director General Deborah Nzarubara said beekeeping offers far more than honey production, creating employment for young people, generating income for communities and supporting biodiversity while helping rural areas adapt to climate change.

Climate Finance Supports Jobs and Sustainable Development

The forum showcased honey, honey wine and other value-added products from producers across Kivu, Equateur, Kongo Central and the Bateke Plateau, demonstrating the growing diversity of the country's beekeeping sector.

Charlotte Eyong, Regional Principal Climate Change and Green Growth Officer for Central Africa at the African Development Bank Group, said GRECOM illustrates how locally driven businesses can turn climate adaptation into practical economic opportunities. She noted that investing in youth-led enterprises strengthens value chains, creates employment and improves resilience for vulnerable communities.

YouthADAPT, which operates under the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, has invested US$5.4 million in 41 youth-owned businesses across 20 African countries, supporting nearly 10,700 jobs. GRECOM received funding during the programme's third cycle through the African Development Bank's Africa Climate Change Fund.

The Kinshasa forum reinforced the growing role of beekeeping as a driver of sustainable development, showing that with targeted investment and innovation, the sector can generate jobs, protect ecosystems and open new markets while helping communities build stronger climate resilience.