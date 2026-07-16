Badrinath Temple Probe Unveils New Suspects as Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged theft of donations at Badrinath Temple has identified new suspects from fresh CCTV footage. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has submitted an 18-page report supporting the investigation, while the SIT continues to gather evidence and scrutinize surveillance records to resolve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:08 IST
Badrinath Temple Probe Unveils New Suspects as Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces
SIT arrives to inspect the Badrinath Temple premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The ongoing probe into the alleged theft of donations at Badrinath Temple has taken a significant turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovers fresh leads, reported Uttarakhand Police on Thursday.

The investigation team, having received an 18-page report from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, is meticulously analyzing CCTV footage, which has led to the identification of new suspects in connection with the case.

The SIT has seized crucial digital evidence and continues to engage in a thorough review of the temple's surveillance recordings, including footage from June 22, 25, and July 2. Investigators have also questioned top temple officials to pinpoint oversights in donation handling, intensifying efforts to resolve the clandestine theft.

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