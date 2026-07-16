Keeping Cool in Tokyo: The 'Cool Biz' Campaign

The Tokyo government has launched its 'Tokyo Cool Biz' campaign to combat intense summer heat and reduce energy costs. Public workers are encouraged to wear casual attire such as shorts and T-shirts instead of traditional business wear. This initiative helps staff cope with the extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:31 IST
Keeping Cool in Tokyo: The 'Cool Biz' Campaign
  • Country:
  • Japan

As Japan faces another scorching summer, the Tokyo government has revived its 'Tokyo Cool Biz' campaign. This initiative encourages government staff to adopt a more casual dress code, featuring shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers, to better manage the severe heat.

The campaign aims not only to provide relief from soaring temperatures but also to contribute to reducing energy consumption in offices. Without the need for excessive air conditioning due to lighter clothing, the initiative seeks to positively impact the city's energy costs.

Officials hope that the 'Cool Biz' campaign will foster a shift in workplace culture, allowing employees to stay comfortable while addressing environmental and energy concerns during Japan's intense summers.

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